TrueDeck Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,244.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. TrueDeck has a market cap of $319,830.02 and $20,244.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.73 or 0.00893888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,995.81 or 0.10473479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00100704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046566 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

