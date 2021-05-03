Truist Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $750.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $678.88. 30,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,115. Charter Communications has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $683.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $632.68 and a 200-day moving average of $632.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.