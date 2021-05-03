Truist Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $134.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.71. 4,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,548. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.