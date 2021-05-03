Truist Securiti Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Tenable in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. Tenable has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,820,000 after acquiring an additional 339,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 438,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

