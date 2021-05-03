Truist Securiti Comments on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $107.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

