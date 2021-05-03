Truist Securiti Comments on Saia, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Saia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $234.50 on Monday. Saia has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $247.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Saia by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Saia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 12,454.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Saia by 6.6% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

