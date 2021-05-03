Truist Securiti Comments on Trustmark Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trustmark by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 187,466 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Trustmark by 4,203.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 134,166 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 316,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 131,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.