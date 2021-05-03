Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. Renasant has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,583 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 846.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 386,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Renasant by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,454 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

