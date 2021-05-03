Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

