Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Noodles & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.38 million, a P/E ratio of -26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

