Truist Securiti Weighs in on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

NYSE PEB opened at $23.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.