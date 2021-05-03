Truist Securities Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $23.83 on Monday, hitting $2,377.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,906.69. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 5,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

