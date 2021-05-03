TrumpCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $239,045.53 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $239,045.53 and approximately $858.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 124.2% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00062840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00336398 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003382 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.