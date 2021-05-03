TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 10th (OTCMKTS:TSIAU)

TS Innovation Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 10th. TS Innovation Acquisitions had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of TSIAU stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $21.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $21,080,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,810,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,067,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,477,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $9,486,000.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

