TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 27.3% in April

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TSRI stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,149. The company has a market cap of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. TSR has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $18.73.
About TSR
