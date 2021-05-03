TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 27.3% in April

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TSRI stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,149. The company has a market cap of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. TSR has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

Get TSR alerts:

About TSR

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.