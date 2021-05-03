TurtleCoin (TRTL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $36.31 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 113.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 100,396,996,082 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

