Tutti Frutti (TFF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $128,216.00

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $128,216.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

