Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $19.39

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $18.97. Tuya shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1,023 shares trading hands.

TUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

