TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. TV Asahi has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.70.
About TV Asahi
