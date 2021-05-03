Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.41 and last traded at $126.77. 17,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 925,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.39.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $2,652,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at $58,293,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,547 shares of company stock worth $24,223,864 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.