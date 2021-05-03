U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $64.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $64.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of USB opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

