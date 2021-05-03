U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 14,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

