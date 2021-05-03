Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

UBER stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $55.94. 220,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,879,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

