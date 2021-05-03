Ubiq Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $21.23 million and $78,871.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,514.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.22 or 0.05732867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00510007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.76 or 0.01774788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.43 or 0.00717094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00638399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00086915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.12 or 0.00438352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.