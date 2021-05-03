UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Lowered by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,834 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 223,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 39,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 645,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 297,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $16.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

