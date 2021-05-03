UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 591.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,193 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of UGI worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,413 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after acquiring an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $83,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in UGI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $43.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

