Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 2.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $330.29. 11,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,153. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.90 and a 200-day moving average of $290.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.