UMA Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. UMA has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $32.97 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMA has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $26.45 or 0.00045167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00071693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.20 or 0.00879852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.04 or 0.09104242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046303 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

