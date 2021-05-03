Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.59.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.24. 84,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,313. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,184,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 2,299.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 570,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 32,612.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 438,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 437,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

