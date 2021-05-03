Unicly Hashmasks Collection Price Up 10.4% Over Last 24 Hours (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded flat against the US dollar. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $9,604.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00276451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.28 or 0.01104878 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.67 or 0.00720948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,591.08 or 0.99703962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

