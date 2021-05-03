Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.49 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $2,626.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00064553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00276711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $657.06 or 0.01122117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.20 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,575.31 or 1.00033701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

