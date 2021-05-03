UniMex Network Trading Up 31.9% This Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. UniMex Network has a market cap of $19.67 million and $1.03 million worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00005290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00280391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01181058 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00734478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.57 or 0.99763286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

