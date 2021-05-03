Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

UNP stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,768. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.42 and its 200-day moving average is $207.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

