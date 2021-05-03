Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.
UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.
UNP stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,768. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.42 and its 200-day moving average is $207.81.
In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
