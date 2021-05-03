United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.70. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 45,135 shares traded.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.