Unitrade (TRADE) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $19.72 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00888409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00098103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.53 or 0.09216436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

