uPlexa Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, uPlexa has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $23,599.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 113.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

