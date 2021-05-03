Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UPST. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $110.06. 5,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,204. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $165.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.