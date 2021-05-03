Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UPST. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.
UPST traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $110.06. 5,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,204. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $165.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.14.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
