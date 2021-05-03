Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.39 million.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. 944,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

UE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.