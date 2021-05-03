USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 148.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,105 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of USANA Health Sciences worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $38,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 over the last 90 days. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USNA opened at $89.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

