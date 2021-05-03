USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Down to $92.71

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.71, but opened at $89.96. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 146 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $354,234.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $133,313.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329 shares in the company, valued at $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $13,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

