USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Cap of $28.54 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and $168.55 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00064553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00276711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.06 or 0.01122117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.20 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,575.31 or 1.00033701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

