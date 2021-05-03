USDX [Lighthouse] Achieves Market Cap of $6.94 Million (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $6.94 million and $239.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013109 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

