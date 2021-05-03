V-ID (VIDT) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00071693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.20 or 0.00879852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.04 or 0.09104242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046303 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

