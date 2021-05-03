Vai Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Vai has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $182.55 million and $1.75 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 196,998,702 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

