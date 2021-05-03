Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:VHI traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $28.17. 131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Valhi has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Valhi by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valhi by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

