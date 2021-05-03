Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,101.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

