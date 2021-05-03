Valor Token (VALOR) Market Cap Hits $15.66 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Valor Token has a total market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00073665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.00893151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,670.64 or 0.09801429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00099892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

