VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:EBND)

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 2nd.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.