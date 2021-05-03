VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 2nd.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.