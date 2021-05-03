Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 9.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $154.01. The company had a trading volume of 67,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,409. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average is $141.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.